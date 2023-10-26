88% of Browns fans think Cleveland should go out and trade for Jacoby Brissett

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s crazy victory over the Colts last week, 47% of fans are confident in the direction of the team, compared to an 80% confidence rate in the prior week. I thought the Browns’ would finally break the “W” pattern, but it looks like even despite the win, fans aren’t happy with the continued uncertainty at quarterback. Fan confidence in the Seahawks was at 93% after they defeated the Cardinals last week.

We asked two other questions this week. The first was, “Who should receive the bulk of carries while Jerome Ford is out?” We had two choices in the poll — Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong. Hunt returned to practice on Thursday, so the 70% of fans who voted for him might get their wish. The argument for starting Strong would be that it would allow Hunt to maintain the secondary role that he’s kind of had for years. Jordan Wilkins and Nate McCrary are candidates to be called up to the roster on Sunday, as they were signed to the practice squad this week.

The other question asked, “Should the Browns try to trade for Jacoby Brissett?” A huge percentage of fans — 88% — voted “Yes.” That doesn’t mean they all think the trade will happen, because a.) the Browns have to be willing to part with a decent draft pick, and b.) the Commanders don’t really have a reason to need to trade Brissett. Sure, he is sitting on the bench as their backup, but the team could be calling on him to be their starter at some point.

On a national level, fans are picking the Seahawks to defeat the Browns this Sunday.

