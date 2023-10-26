Browns, Seahawks injury report: 7 players miss second straight day of practice, Jed Wills joins list

Due to the Seattle Seahawks being in the Pacific Time Zone, injury reports for this week (as they were in Week 5) will be much later in the day than usual. The Cleveland Browns, like Seattle, have a load of injury concerns going into this week.

We already know that QB Deshaun Watson and RB Jerome Ford will miss the game this week but there are a number of important players, for both on the field and fantasy football, that are in jeopardy this week as well.

On Thursday’s injury report, seven players missed their second straight practice while Jedrick Willis went from limited to DNP:

Browns Injury Report

Jerome Ford - Ankle - DNP

Marquise Goodwin - Back - DNP

Sione Takitaki - Hamstring - DNP

Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - DNP

Jedrick Wills - Foot, Ankle - DNP

Kareem Hunt - Thigh - Limited

David Njoku - Knee - Limited

Ogbo Okoronkwo - Ribs - Limited

Anthony Walker - Shoulder - Limited

Seattle Injury Report

OL Phil Haynes - Calf - DNP

WR Tyler Lockett - Hamstring - DNP

LB Bobby Wagner - Ankle - DNP

RB Kenneth Walker - Calf - DNP

S Jamal Adams - Rest, Knee - Limited

OL Damien Lewis - Ankle - Limited

A lot of big names on both lists on Thursday. For Cleveland, with the travel out to the West Coast, Friday’s practice will be key while Seattle’s players will have a little extra time to get healthy before the game.

Like today’s injury report, the game designation report on Friday will come out officially later.

Which of the above DNPs is the biggest for Week 8 between the two teams?