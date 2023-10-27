Daily Dawg Chow 10/27: Browns get ready for Seattle

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Seahawks injury report: 7 players miss second straight day of practice, Jed Wills joins list (Jared Mueller) Kenneth Walker, Tyler Lockett key names not practicing for Seattle
- Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks: Week 8 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Browns vs. Seahawks game on television this week.
- 88% of Browns fans think Cleveland should go out and trade for Jacoby Brissett (Chris Pokorny) Also, despite the Browns win last week, fan confidence in the direction of the team took another dive.
- Deshaun Watson pushes back on narratives around injury, not playing (Jared Mueller) While many want certainty, there doesn’t seem to be much for the Browns QB
- Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Sidelined By Injury Again (Forbes) “I just feel like with what happened in the (Colts) game, landing on his shoulder, there’s residual swelling that affects his throwing,” Stefanski said. “I think it’s the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on the rehab.”
- Cleveland Browns Week 8 Injury Report (Sports Illustrated) “One player to keep an eye on throughout the week is running back Jermone Ford. Reports have indicated that the second-year running back may be down for a couple of weeks after injuring his ankle against Indianapolis.”
- Browns defensive backs look to improve in red zone, stopping preventing big plays (cleveland.com) “The Browns gave up 305 yards to the Colts and will look not to make same mistakes in Seattle.”
- Browns look for second straight road win in heading to the Pacific Northwest to face Seahawks (Associated Press) “SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR DK Metcalf. For the first time in his career, Metcalf was a spectator last week as hip and rib injuries forced him to watch the win over the Cardinals. Metcalf had played in the first 71 games of his career before being sidelined.”
- “Myles Garrett is the Ray Lewis of the Browns” (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush shoot low in their all-time comparisons for the Browns’ superstar
Chow Community Conversation: Going into the weekend, where is your excitement for Sunday’s afternoon game between the Browns and Seahawks?
