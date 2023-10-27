Browns injuries: 4 return to practice including a big surprise

When the Cleveland Browns injury report came out for this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, concern mounted that the game could get ugly. Thursday, the Browns had five players sitting out practice including four who did not practice on Wednesday either. The list included vital players on offense and one on defense:

QB Deshaun Watson

RB Jerome Ford

OL Jed Wills

WR Marquise Goodwin

LB Sione Takitaki

The team ruled Watson out for Week 8 and, based on a report from Adam Schefter on Monday, it was believed that Ford would miss a game or two as well. Early Friday, Mary Kay Cabot noted concern for Wills’ ability to play Sunday as well.

Then practice started and Ford, Wills and Goodwin were back on the field:

OT Jed Wills (foot), WR Marquise Goodwin (back and RB Jerome Ford (ankle) all back at practice today #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 27, 2023

Update:

Takitaki was back on the field as well:

Jerome Ford, Jedrick Wills Jr., Sione Takitaki and Marquise Goodwin all back at practice today for #Browns. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 27, 2023

Their return to the field does not guarantee that they will be able to play but seeing Ford go through drills this smoothly and be the first back (generally the starter) to go is encouraging:

#Browns RB Jerome Ford (ankle) back at practice and leading RB drills. pic.twitter.com/ucRZX1CUL0 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 27, 2023

For some, it calls into question Cleveland’s communication about injuries. There had already been a lot of speculation around the handling of Watson’s shoulder and now Ford was supposed to miss a week or two but is back practicing.

The Browns will have their final injury report for this week later today where we find out what kind of designation these four have.

How surprised are you that all four returned to practice today? Does it impact your expectations for this week’s game?