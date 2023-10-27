Myles Garrett declares Cleveland home ‘for a long time’ even after ‘I hang up the cleats’

When the Cleveland Browns drafted DE Myles Garrett first overall in the 2017 NFL draft, the team hoped they found a foundational piece for the future. Needless to say, the Browns have been happy with the selection.

Little did Garrett know that he would find a home in Cleveland including buying a stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.

Speaking to the media, the Browns defensive end made it clear that he has found a home:

Myles Garrett on Cleveland:



"I'm not going to sell my house and pack up and leave. I definitely plan to be here for a long time. I'll start a family here. I'm not going to rip and run once things are old and I hang up the cleats." #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 27, 2023

The fans and people of Cleveland have a way of making players fall in love with Garrett being the latest.