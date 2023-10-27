 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Myles Garrett declares Cleveland home ‘for a long time’ even after ‘I hang up the cleats’

Like many before him, the Browns edge rusher has found a new home in Cleveland

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: 2017 NFL Draft Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cleveland Browns drafted DE Myles Garrett first overall in the 2017 NFL draft, the team hoped they found a foundational piece for the future. Needless to say, the Browns have been happy with the selection.

Little did Garrett know that he would find a home in Cleveland including buying a stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.

Speaking to the media, the Browns defensive end made it clear that he has found a home:

The fans and people of Cleveland have a way of making players fall in love with Garrett being the latest.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...