Browns final injury report: 4 players questionable, Deshaun Watson officially out

The Cleveland Browns injury report on Thursday led to a lot of concern, as did those listed for the Seattle Seahawks. With the Browns done with practice, we now have a bit of relief or at least hope on the injury front.

While we thought we already knew that QB Deshaun Watson and RB Jerome Ford will miss the game this week, Ford returned to practice on Friday along with three other Cleveland players.

We will have to wait for Seattle’s game designation report but the Browns is already in with mostly hope at this point:

Browns Injury Report

Jerome Ford - Ankle - Questionable

Marquise Goodwin - Back - Questionable

Sione Takitaki - Hamstring - Questionable

Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Out

Jedrick Wills - Foot, Ankle - Questionable

Seattle Injury Report (Thursday’s, awaiting Friday’s updates)

OL Phil Haynes - Calf - DNP

WR Tyler Lockett - Hamstring - DNP

LB Bobby Wagner - Ankle - DNP

RB Kenneth Walker - Calf - DNP

S Jamal Adams - Rest, Knee - Limited

OL Damien Lewis - Ankle - Limited

We will update the report when we have the Seahawks information available to us

