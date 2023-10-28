Browns-Seahawks DraftKings Week 8 prop bets: Bet on P.J. Walker throwing his first TD

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, October 29, at 4:05 PM ET. The Browns are 3.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 8.

I was 3/3 in my prop bet picks against the Colts last week.

Seahawks vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

P.J. Walker Over 0.5 Touchdown Passes (-230)

In two games, P.J. Walker has 0 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions with the Browns, so why on earth are we going with his first passing score this week? Seattle excels at defending the run, but they have the second-worst red zone defense in the NFL and have also struggled on third down. Walker also had two really close touchdown passes to David Njoku the past two games. This is the week he gets one.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Over 19.5 Yards Receiving (-105)

I’m going to keep going to the well with Donovan Peoples-Jones as long as they keep his receiving total low in these odds. Peoples-Jones got 2 catches for 22 yards last week, and it’s only a matter of time before the team starts feeding him the ball more. Having had some more practice reps with P.J. Walker, maybe that level of chemistry ticks up a bit here.

Anthony Walker Under 6.5 Tackles (+114)

In six games this season, Walker has had 7 or more tackles in two of the games. One of those games came last week, when Walker played 100% of the snaps with Sione Takitaki sidelined to injury. Takitaki returned to practice on Friday, so with the combination of him back in and Walker usually not hitting the over in tackles, I like the under here.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Seahawks.