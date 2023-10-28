Dawgs By Nature:
- Players the Browns should go after before the trade deadline (Barry Shuck) - Will the Cleveland Browns be buyers leading up to this year’s trade deadline? This one move or two may become the catalyst to ensure Cleveland makes the post-season tournament this year.
- Browns vs Seahawks: 4 key players for Seattle in this pivotal matchup (Curtiss Brown) - Who are the four key players to watch when the Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks
- Scouting how Cleveland can take advantage of Seattle’s offensive line in our Q&A with Field Gulls (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks. To help preview a few topics from the Seahawks’ perspective, we contacted John Gilbert from Field Gulls and exchanged five questions with him.
- Browns vs. Seahawks: Week 8 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns will continue their playoff quest on Sunday when they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks.
- NFL trade deadline: Deshaun Watson’s injury impacts Browns decisions (Jared Mueller) - Rumors have been slow so far around the deadline and the Cleveland Browns roster might not change much.
- Browns win two of three Players of the Week awards: kicker Dustin Hopkins and DE Myles Garrett (Barry Shuck) - Kicker Dustin Hopkins has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week while defensive end Myles Garrett captured the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. For Hopkins, this makes back-to-back weeks for this distinction as he was honored after Cleveland defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 as well.
- Myles Garrett declares Cleveland home ‘for a long time’ even after ‘I hang up the cleats’ (Jared Mueller) - When the Cleveland Browns drafted DE Myles Garrett first overall in the 2017 NFL draft, the team hoped they found a foundational piece for the future. Needless to say, the Browns have been happy with the selection. Little did Garrett know that he would find a home in Cleveland including buying a stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week.
- Browns final injury report: 4 players questionable, Deshaun Watson officially out (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns injury report on Thursday led to a lot of concern, as did those listed for the Seattle Seahawks. With the Browns done with practice, we now have a bit of relief or at least hope on the injury front.
- Amari Cooper working to get in the flow with new Browns QB despite few early targets (Beacon Journal) - The Cleveland Browns threw 14 passes in the first half of Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts. More of those landed in the hands of Colts defenders than went to Amari Cooper.
- Browns defensive backs look to improve in covering the passing game against Seahawks (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Cleveland Browns gave up 305 yards to the Colts and will look not to make same mistakes in Seattle.
- Zack Moss, D’Onta Foreman and possible RB options for Browns ahead of trade deadline (The Athletic $$) - Jordan Wilkins was in his living room in Memphis Monday morning when his phone rang. The Cleveland Browns wanted him back. Two flights and about 12 hours later, he was back in Cleveland and a signature away from joining the practice squad. This Sunday, Wilkins will be called up to the active roster to play in Seattle as the Browns’ third running back.
- Myles Garrett’s minority stake in Cavs latest sign of his commitment to Northeast Ohio (Browns Zone) - Myles Garrett is well on his way to becoming a Northeast Ohio institution. He’s already one of the best players in Browns history — he’s the sack leader with 82 — and won’t turn 28 until December. He’s commissioned artwork in downtown Cleveland, including a mural of his late grandmother. He has a house in the suburbs and goes all out decorating for Halloween. He took the next step this week, finalizing a deal to buy a minority stake in the Cavaliers.
- Six stories explaining Denver’s 16-game losing streak to KC (ESPN) - On an overcast 87-degree September evening in 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs did what they have done for decades in a rivalry that dates back to the AFL’s earliest days — they slugged it out. But the current Broncos-Chiefs rivalry, or what’s left of it, has not reflected that era for several seasons.
- Jets’ Dalvin Cook admits ‘frustrating’ lack of production, here’s why he’s not asking for a trade (nj.com) - Dalvin Cook came to the New York Jets because he wanted the chance to team up with former rival Aaron Rodgers, and he believed he could partner with Breece Hall to be one of the best running back duos in the league. Cook never got the chance to take a handoff from Rodgers. And he’s been a non-factor through his first six games with the Jets.
- Kyler Murray’s getting ready to play again. Will it be for the Cardinals? (The Ringer) - The 26-year-old quarterback is closing in on a return date from his ACL tear. But now that the Arizona Cardinals sit at 1-6 and two enticing quarterback prospects are coming up in the draft, will the team want to stick with him long-term? Or move on at the trade deadline?
- Travis Etienne isn’t concerned about heavy workload with Jaguars (jacksonville.com) - Travis Etienne leads the league in touches and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ running back isn’t concerned because he has just one main mission.
