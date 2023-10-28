Browns roster: Bring back another RB to practice squad

The start to the Cleveland Browns season could not be more divergent between the quality 4-2 record against a tough schedule and the big injuries including the lingering one for QB Deshaun Watson.

The running back position is currently one of the team’s biggest concerns due to injury. Nick Chubb is out for the season, perhaps a little bit of next year as well, and his replacement, Jerome Ford, was expected to miss a couple of games.

The Browns roster was left with Kareem Hunt and Pierre Stong Jr so they brought back Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad.

Despite Ford making a surprising return to practice Friday afternoon, and being listed as questionable for the game Sunday, Cleveland signed RB John Kelly to their practice squad Friday morning.

Kelly has spent parts of the last three years with the Browns including playing in five games with two carries for 13 yards in 2021.

With Ford’s late return to practice and Hunt being limited in practice the last two weeks, it is possible that one of the three backs on the practice squad could be elevated for this week’s game.