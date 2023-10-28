Film breakdown of Wyatt Teller, Jed Wills creating Kareem Hunt TD in Week 7

As we get ready for tomorrow’s late afternoon game between the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks, a few things of interest from the week that we want to share with you in our Highlights & Quick Hits section of the site.

Starting with this great film breakdown of how Browns OL, Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills in particular, opened up the hole for RB Kareem Hunt’s wildcat touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts:

The nuance of football, especially in the run game, is something Cleveland fans tend to appreciate.