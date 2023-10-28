 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns Week 9 Radio Broadcast: Ohio State legend to call the game

Paul Keels unmistakeable voice will be welcomed by many Browns

By Jared Mueller
Syndication: Marion Rob McCurdy/The Marion Star

As Cleveland Browns radio voice Jim Donovan continues his battle against leukemia, the show has gone on inside the booth. A couple of weeks ago we got to hear Andrew Siciliano call Cleveland’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers, along with Nathan Zegura.

Now, according to a report, Paul Keels, the legendary radio voice of The Ohio State Buckeyes, will take the mic for the Browns game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9:

Hopefully, Keels gets to add to his greatest calls in Cleveland in early November:

Ohio, and Cleveland sports, in particular, have had some amazing “voices” covering teams. Who is your favorite of all time?

