Browns Week 9 Radio Broadcast: Ohio State legend to call the game

As Cleveland Browns radio voice Jim Donovan continues his battle against leukemia, the show has gone on inside the booth. A couple of weeks ago we got to hear Andrew Siciliano call Cleveland’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers, along with Nathan Zegura.

Now, according to a report, Paul Keels, the legendary radio voice of The Ohio State Buckeyes, will take the mic for the Browns game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9:

This is badass- Voice of the Buckeyes Paul Keels is doing the play by play for the Browns radio broadcast of the Cardinals game November 5th. pic.twitter.com/3yjKCW87yd — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 25, 2023

Hopefully, Keels gets to add to his greatest calls in Cleveland in early November:

Ohio, and Cleveland sports, in particular, have had some amazing “voices” covering teams. Who is your favorite of all time?