Myles Garrett vs TJ Watt so far in 2023: A chart comparison

The Cleveland Browns have a great edge player in DE Myles Garrett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a great edge player in OLB TJ Watt.

Somehow everyone can acknowledge both of those things as true but not be able to stop there. Fighting over which of the AFC North’s edge players is better has become a regular thing on social media.

While we will always be biased towards a Browns player, there are ways that Watt is more impactful in his career. At least for this season, on things that many value, Garrett has been better:

(Because the author’s profile is currently private, we had to share it as a screenshot)

