Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 8.0

We continue our weekly Way-Too-Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft series with a small change. Jackson McCurry is off this week so you get Jared’s quick version. Don’t worry, the better version will be back next week.

One of the things that we hope these Browns mock drafts show you is what kind of selections GM Andrew Berry has to work with next year. At this point, the answer is not many especially early which is important as the NFL trade deadline nears.

Cleveland has just two picks in the first 130 in 2024 and is currently without a selection in the first or fourth round of the draft. Berry has to make them count.

While McCurry spends a lot of time looking at college players during the season, that doesn’t start for me in earnest until after the Browns season ends. That means I ended up with a few Ohio State Buckeyes and players from schools whose games I have already watched.

Once again, NFL Mock Draft Simulator was used for this mock draft:

Round 2

RB TreVeyon Henderson - The Ohio State Buckeyes

Injuries are a concern but Henderson has the ability to come in right away and play while Nick Chubb heals up and help balance things out with Jerome Ford.

Round 3

DE Jack Sawyer - The Ohio State Buckeyes

With Za’Darius Smith hitting free agency, Cleveland needs to add to their edge depth and Sawyer is a good addition to do just that.

Round 5

IOL Christian Mahogany - Boston College

While we all love Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, the future comes quickly in the NFL. Adding interior depth will be helpful this upcoming offseason

Round 7

TE Ben Sinnott - Kansas State

A big tight end that can help in the redzone will be useful

WR Mario Williams - USC

Williams is a quality route runner. With Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin set for free agency, some depth will be needed at receiver.

CB Marcellas Dial - South Carolina

Let's be honest, Berry will be drafting a cornerback every year or close to it.

DL Korey Foreman - USC

Whether it is injuries or wear and tear, you can never have too many defensive linemen.

Does how few of picks the Browns have early surprise you? Which Buckeye pick do you like the best?