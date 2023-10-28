Browns elevate two offensive players from PS

The Cleveland Browns will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with a few important injury questions on the offensive side of the ball beyond just the quarterback position.

With running back Jerome Ford (ankle) and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot/ankle) both questionable for the game, the Browns added some insurance by elevating running back Jordan Wilkins and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have elevated T Ty Nsekhe and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster



While the move may be nothing more than a precautionary transaction, it does raise some additional doubt about the availability of both Ford and Wills and the need for depth behind running backs Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr., and offensive tackle James Hudson III, who will presumably be next man up if Wills can’t go.

The 6-foot and 204-pound Wilkins is in his sixth season after originally being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 games in his career, rushing for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 35 receptions for 233 yards.

Wilkins spent the preseason with the Browns, rushing four times for 23 yards and catching one pass for eight yards.

The 6-foot-8 and 325-pound Nsekhe is a veteran of 10 seasons. He started his NFL career with the Colts in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and has played in 104 games, making 25 starts, with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and the Browns.

Nsekhe joined Cleveland’s practice squad after starting right tackle Jack Conklin’s season-ending injury in Week 1.