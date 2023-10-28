Seahawks make 3 roster moves including elevating the oldest active player in the NFL

In advance of the Cleveland Browns visiting the Seattle Seahawks late Sunday afternoon of the Week 8 schedule, a few moves have been made. Cleveland elevated two players from their practice squad leading to concerns about two of the players listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game.

Seattle has their own concerns on the injury list which could explain their decision on Saturday to elevate OL Jason Peters from the practice squad for this week.

The 41-year-old Peters is the oldest active player in the NFL. The injured Aaron Rodgers is the next closest and he doesn’t turn 40 until early in December. Peters has played in an impressive 240 games in his career with 219 starts.

Last year, with the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran offensive lineman played in 12 games with one start.

With OL Phil Haynes doubtful, Peters could step in as a starter or provide important insurance on the line against a stout Browns defense.

The Seahawks also activated WR Dee Eskridge after he completed his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Eskridge’s lawyer provided a statement to ESPN about the cause for the suspension:

In a statement sent to ESPN, Eskridge’s attorney said the wide receiver was arrested and charged in February following an encounter with the mother of his child. Per an agreement Eskridge entered into, the misdemeanor charges against him will be dismissed in 12 months upon completion of domestic violence moral reconation therapy, the statement said.

To make room for Eskridge, Seattle released OL Joey Hunt who had just been signed off the practice squad the week prior.

Are you surprised that Peters is still in the league?