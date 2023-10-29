 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Seahawks: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

Which cities get to watch the game on TV? What uniforms will the Browns wear? And a little bit of history between the two teams.

By Chris Pokorny
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 8 today against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • TV Channel: FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Daryl Johnston (analyst).
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 49 degrees (feels like 48 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North.
  • Odds: Seahawks by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 37.5

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on FOX.

Uniform & Stadium

  • The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, brown pants, and orange helmets.
  • Here is the Week 8 poster for the Browns vs. Seahawks game:

Connections

  • Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell (running backs coach, 1999-07), WR Marquise Goodwin (2022), C Ethan Pocic (2017-21) and DT Shelby Harris (2022) are all former Seahawks.
  • Seahawks C Evan Brown (2020) is a former Browns player.
  • Seahawks associate head coach Carl Smith had two stints with the Cleveland Browns, 2001-03 as the quarterbacks coach and then in 2009-10 in the same role.
  • Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson served on the Browns coaching staff from 2009-10 as a defensive quality control coach and moved to an assistant offensive line coach.
  • Special teams assistant Tracy Smith was also on Cleveland’s staff in 2010.

History

  • The Browns have a 6-13 all-time record against the Seahawks.
  • The last time these two teams met was on October 13, 2019, when the Browns lost to the Seahawks 32-28 in Cleveland. It was a back-and-forth game, but Seattle pulled ahead with a touchdown with three minutes to go, and Baker Mayfield tossed three interceptions.
  • The last time the Browns won in Seattle was in 1989, the year I was born.

