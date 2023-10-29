Browns vs. Seahawks: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 8 today against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV Channel: FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Daryl Johnston (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 49 degrees (feels like 48 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North.
- Odds: Seahawks by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 37.5
TV Distribution Map
The game will be televised on FOX.
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, brown pants, and orange helmets.
got our costumes ready for Halloweekend ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/e0xTPTthO2— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2023
- Here is the Week 8 poster for the Browns vs. Seahawks game:
smells like team spirit pic.twitter.com/ZixK8oJIgL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2023
Connections
- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell (running backs coach, 1999-07), WR Marquise Goodwin (2022), C Ethan Pocic (2017-21) and DT Shelby Harris (2022) are all former Seahawks.
- Seahawks C Evan Brown (2020) is a former Browns player.
- Seahawks associate head coach Carl Smith had two stints with the Cleveland Browns, 2001-03 as the quarterbacks coach and then in 2009-10 in the same role.
- Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson served on the Browns coaching staff from 2009-10 as a defensive quality control coach and moved to an assistant offensive line coach.
- Special teams assistant Tracy Smith was also on Cleveland’s staff in 2010.
History
- The Browns have a 6-13 all-time record against the Seahawks.
- The last time these two teams met was on October 13, 2019, when the Browns lost to the Seahawks 32-28 in Cleveland. It was a back-and-forth game, but Seattle pulled ahead with a touchdown with three minutes to go, and Baker Mayfield tossed three interceptions.
- The last time the Browns won in Seattle was in 1989, the year I was born.
