Browns vs. Seahawks: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, odds and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 8 today against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA TV Channel: FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Daryl Johnston (analyst).

FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Daryl Johnston (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 49 degrees (feels like 48 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North.

49 degrees (feels like 48 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the North. Odds: Seahawks by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Seahawks by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 37.5

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on FOX.

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, brown pants, and orange helmets.

got our costumes ready for Halloweekend ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/e0xTPTthO2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2023

Here is the Week 8 poster for the Browns vs. Seahawks game:

smells like team spirit pic.twitter.com/ZixK8oJIgL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2023

Connections

Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell (running backs coach, 1999-07), WR Marquise Goodwin (2022), C Ethan Pocic (2017-21) and DT Shelby Harris (2022) are all former Seahawks.

(running backs coach, 1999-07), WR (2022), C (2017-21) and DT (2022) are all former Seahawks. Seahawks C Evan Brown (2020) is a former Browns player.

(2020) is a former Browns player. Seahawks associate head coach Carl Smith had two stints with the Cleveland Browns, 2001-03 as the quarterbacks coach and then in 2009-10 in the same role.

had two stints with the Cleveland Browns, 2001-03 as the quarterbacks coach and then in 2009-10 in the same role. Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson served on the Browns coaching staff from 2009-10 as a defensive quality control coach and moved to an assistant offensive line coach.

served on the Browns coaching staff from 2009-10 as a defensive quality control coach and moved to an assistant offensive line coach. Special teams assistant Tracy Smith was also on Cleveland’s staff in 2010.

History