Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. SEA live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are trying to win their third game in a row, but they have a tough task ahead of them as they are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date/Time: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
Television: FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

We will have open threads for each quarter of the game and would love for you to comment along with us. As always, GO BROWNS!

