Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks - 1st Quarter Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are trying to win their third game in a row, but they have a tough task ahead of them as they are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date/Time: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Television: FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

