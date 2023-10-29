NFL trade deadline: Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins updates plus buyers/sellers reports

Week 8 of the NFL season is over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills with every other team yet to play (there are no teams on bye this week). Despite 30 teams left to play, the NFL trade deadline looms large in just a couple of days.

Due to the shortened timeframe between games and the deadline on Tuesday, October 31st, it was expected that NFL trade rumors will start to buzz sometime this week. Instead, we had mostly quiet including with the Cleveland Browns

With a few teams looking like they are sellers, including the Tennessee Titans who already made a deal, the trade deadline could be an exciting one.

The Titans, in particular, had some Browns fans calling for trades to acquire RB Derrick Henry, WR DeAndre Hopkins and even QB Ryan Tannehill. Unfortunately for fans and teams that were interested, it looks like Henry and Hopkins are staying put:

DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry look to be staying in Tennessee. Teams have called GM Ran Carthon and I was told the team is not moving on any offer unless it’s exceptional.

A source with the Cowboys also shared they never called about acquiring Henry.

NFL Network had a similar report.

The Washington Commanders were another team thought to be sellers but their decision, reportedly, could come down to the results of their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders have a few players that could interest multiple teams:

If the Commanders do end up trading away players, the focus will be on their defensive line, where Chase Young and Montez Sweat each are in the last year of their contracts, ready to become free agents. Players on the last year of their contracts include quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Cody Barton and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

There have been rumblings that Cleveland GM Andrew Berry is on the lookout for a long-term partner for DE Myles Garrett and that Young could be pursued at the trade deadline. Gipson and Samuel (if Donovan Peoples-Jones is traded) are also potential targets for the Browns but a reunion with Brissett is “unlikely” and would be more “costly” than Berry would be willing anyway according to my sources.

A few other notes on buyers and sellers at the NFL trade deadline:

NFL Network

“The Denver Broncos remain open to listening to offers... but it’s not a fire sale in Denver”

“But the Raiders have shown no indication they’re open to listening to offers” (for Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby ) but Hunter Renfrow is available

) but is available DE Carl Lawson and RB Dalvin Cook “could be available for the right price.”

and RB “could be available for the right price.” Panthers “The team has shown no inclination to listen on inquiries surrounding edge rusher Brian Burns or defensive lineman Derrick Brown, whom they view as building blocks.”

The Athletic’s Diana Russini checks in with a list of teams that will not be buying or selling:

The Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, Falcons, and Texans appear to be standing pat based on multiple conversations around the league.



That can always change after today’s games. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 29, 2023

All of a sudden what seemed like it could be an exciting trade deadline on Halloween is dwindling based on all of the above rumors.

Do you want the Browns to be aggressive at the trade deadline or think they should stay pat since Watson’s injury creates too many questions for this year?