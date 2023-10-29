Photo: Seahawks rope off old school midfield logo before Browns game

The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks kick off later this afternoon in a showdown of 4-2 teams. Seattle is putting on their throwback uniforms for the day and has changed their logo at midfield as well.

Gone is the modern logo, seen above, replaced by the old-school helmet. Perhaps concerned that the fresh logo will get torn up (or something more nefarious by Browns players) a photo from inside the stadium shows it roped off:

Settling it at Lumen Field for #Browns, #Seahawks. Should be a good one. pic.twitter.com/o3iXzmQ6RA — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 29, 2023

It will be interesting if that changes for warmups as kickers often try long attempts from that area pregame.