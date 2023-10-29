 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Photo: Seahawks rope off old school midfield logo before Browns game

Seahawks are wearing their throwback uniforms and don’t want their old school logo messed up it seems

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks kick off later this afternoon in a showdown of 4-2 teams. Seattle is putting on their throwback uniforms for the day and has changed their logo at midfield as well.

Gone is the modern logo, seen above, replaced by the old-school helmet. Perhaps concerned that the fresh logo will get torn up (or something more nefarious by Browns players) a photo from inside the stadium shows it roped off:

It will be interesting if that changes for warmups as kickers often try long attempts from that area pregame.

