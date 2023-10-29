Browns, Seahawks inactives: All good news for Cleveland

As the week went on, things did not seem clear for the Cleveland Browns injury report. In fact, there was a lot of concern, especially with the assumption that RB Jerome Ford would be out for a couple of weeks.
Then on Friday, we found out four Browns were questionable, including Ford who had returned to practice, and Sunday’s AM updates were slightly encouraging as well.
Cleveland and the Seattle Seahawks have now released their inactive reports with a lot of positive news for the visitors from Ohio:
Browns Inactives
- QB Deshaun Watson
- WR Cedric Tillman
- CB Kahlef Hailassie
- RB Jordan Wilkins (elevated from the practice squad)
- S Ronnie Hickman
- DE Isaiah McGuire
- DT Siaki Ika
A whole lot of rookies joining Watson on that list but great news for Ford, Jedrick Wills, Marquise Goodwin and Sione Takitaki.
Seahawks Inactives
- WR Cody Thompson
- CB Kyu Blu Kelly
- LB Drake Thomas
- OL Phil Haynes
- OL McClendon Curtis
- OL Raiqwon O’Neal
Seattle got good news as well with Tyler Lockett active. Haynes was doubtful and will lead to a shuffled offensive line, again, for the Seahawks.
