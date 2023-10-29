Browns, Seahawks inactives: All good news for Cleveland

As the week went on, things did not seem clear for the Cleveland Browns injury report. In fact, there was a lot of concern, especially with the assumption that RB Jerome Ford would be out for a couple of weeks.

Then on Friday, we found out four Browns were questionable, including Ford who had returned to practice, and Sunday’s AM updates were slightly encouraging as well.

Cleveland and the Seattle Seahawks have now released their inactive reports with a lot of positive news for the visitors from Ohio:

Browns Inactives

QB Deshaun Watson

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

RB Jordan Wilkins (elevated from the practice squad)

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

A whole lot of rookies joining Watson on that list but great news for Ford, Jedrick Wills, Marquise Goodwin and Sione Takitaki.

Seahawks Inactives

WR Cody Thompson

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

LB Drake Thomas

OL Phil Haynes

OL McClendon Curtis

OL Raiqwon O’Neal

Seattle got good news as well with Tyler Lockett active. Haynes was doubtful and will lead to a shuffled offensive line, again, for the Seahawks.