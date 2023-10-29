Highlights! Watch Pierre Strong’s long screen, David Njoku’s TD reception

Not the best start for the Cleveland Browns versus the Seattle Seahawks but the offense bounced back with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
The long play was this screen from QB PJ Walker to RB Pierre Strong:
STRONG catch and run from Pierre for 41!!#CLEvsSEA on FOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/kmaAX9beK1— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2023
The Browns finished it off with this touchdown to TE David Njoku:
David Njoku gets the @Browns on the board!— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
: #CLEvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/vA1OJ6sAod
Late in the 1st quarter, Seattle still has a 14-7 lead over Cleveland.
