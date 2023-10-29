 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Watch Pierre Strong’s long screen, David Njoku’s TD reception

Wasn’t a great start but the Browns bounced back with a touchdown drive

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Not the best start for the Cleveland Browns versus the Seattle Seahawks but the offense bounced back with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

The long play was this screen from QB PJ Walker to RB Pierre Strong:

The Browns finished it off with this touchdown to TE David Njoku:

Late in the 1st quarter, Seattle still has a 14-7 lead over Cleveland.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...