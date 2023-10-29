 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Huge INT by Martin Emerson keeps Seahawks off the board at halftime

A perfect break on the ball by Browns corner

By Jared Mueller
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A game that started out 14-0, the Cleveland Browns have clawed back into it against the Seattle Seahawks. Late in the first half, the Seahawks were in position to score again but Browns CB Martin Emerson played the pass perfectly for this INT:

Seattle gets the ball after halftime but the Cleveland defense has stopped them on three straight drives.

