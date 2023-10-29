Browns injury: Greg Newsome update, Dawand Jones questionable, 2 defenders hobble off

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their top cornerbacks as Greg Newsome II is out for the remainder of the game:
#Greg Newsome II (groin) is out— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 29, 2023
Rookie OL Dawand Jones is questionable to return to the game as well:
#Browns RT Dawand Jones (shoulder) questionable to return— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 29, 2023
Then, on the same play, safety Grant Delpit and DE Za’Darius Smith were hurt:
DE Za'Darius Smith in the injury tent #Browns— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 29, 2023
And back in game. https://t.co/D5lggOMPfd— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 29, 2023
We will keep you up to date as more information is available.
