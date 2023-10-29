 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns injury: Greg Newsome update, Dawand Jones questionable, 2 defenders hobble off

Newsome went down against the Seahawks with a groin injury

By Jared Mueller
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their top cornerbacks as Greg Newsome II is out for the remainder of the game:

Rookie OL Dawand Jones is questionable to return to the game as well:

Then, on the same play, safety Grant Delpit and DE Za’Darius Smith were hurt:

We will keep you up to date as more information is available.

