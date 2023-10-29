Browns open as 7.5 point favorites over the Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 7.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 9 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 39.5.

The Browns (4-3) are coming off of a frustrating 24-20 loss to the Seahawks, in a game they could have sealed at the two-minute warning with one more first down conversion. Instead, an interception gave Seattle new life, and they capitalized with a go-ahead touchdown. The defense started the game rough, allowing 17 points in the opening quarter before tightening things up. P.J. Walker also operated the offense more efficiently for much of the game, but ultimately, three turnovers came back to bite him, including the one at the end.

The Cardinals (1-7) are coming off of a 31-21 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore dominated for much of that game, but Arizona fought to tack on some garbage points toward the end. The big question heading into the game was whether QB Josh Dobbs would continue leading Arizona, or if QB Kyler Murray would make his season debut, as he tries to return to action after tearing his ACL last year. However, the decision has already been made: Dobbs is getting the start.

