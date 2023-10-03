Daily Dawg Chow 10/3: Browns healing up heading into the bye week

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Injury updates mostly good news for the Browns (Thomas Moore) DE Myles Garrett and C Ethan Pocic are day-to-day, and bye week will help them as well as QB Deshaun Watson heal up.
- Browns need to know “We are all we got” and believe “We are all we need” (Jared Mueller) As the bye week comes, Cleveland needs to spend some time in the mirror
- 2022 NFL playoff teams records through four weeks: A reference for 2023 (Jared Mueller) Week 4 was rough for Cleveland but all is not lost
- David Njoku earns high praise in Cleveland Browns loss to Baltimore Ravens (WOIO) Kevin Stefanski talks about his starting tight end
- Browns hobble into the bye week after being stung by a rash of injuries in the first 4 weeks (Associated Press) “The Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb and two-time All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin to season-ending knee injuries in the first two weeks. On Sunday, they played Baltimore without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has an injured right shoulder, and had all their momentum stripped in a demoralizing 28-3 loss.”
- Layers of Browns Offensive Frustration (Sports Illustrated) “On one hand, the Browns were basically done the second Deshaun Watson was ruled out and Dorian Thompson-Robinson was going to start. That’s not a slight against DTR. He’s a fifth-round rookie making his start barely a month into the season.”
- The Cleveland Browns are going to be just fine (11 Alive) “The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal loss against the Ravens on Sunday but to think that will be this teams effort for the rest of the season.”
- An objective view of the Cleveland Browns after 4 weeks (Youtube) Quincy Carrier compares some of his preseason expectations with quarter-season results
