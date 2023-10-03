Browns Reacts Survey Week 5 - What does Cleveland need to focus most on during the bye?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Talk about a seesaw of emotion. It would be one thing if the Browns lost a hard-fought battle in Week 4 against the Ravens, but the circumstances of the loss screamed, "here we go, typical Browns..." as Deshaun Watson missed the game and Kevin Stefanski made zero adjustments. Cleveland is now 2-2 at the bye, so tell us whether you are still confident in the direction of the team or not.

In our other question, I asked what the number one thing you hope the Browns can improve upon during the bye week is. Is it their run blocking? Pass blocking? The play of Watson? Or the defense with respect to stopping mobile quarterbacks?

Let us know what you think in the poll below!