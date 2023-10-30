Daily Dawg Chow 10/30: Browns lose to Seattle, fall to 4-3

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- After a terrible start defensively, the Browns rally is cut off by Seahawks, as Cleveland loses 24-20 (Chris Pokorny) Victory was in the grasp of the Browns, but a late turnover cost Cleveland the game.
- Ridiculous INT by Mo Hurst must be watched again (Jared Mueller) Huge takeaway by Browns defense
- Video: Large Browns contingent tailgating in Seattle (Jared Mueller)Browns fans travel well even all the way across the country
- Huge INT by Martin Emerson keeps Seahawks off the board at halftime (Jared Mueller) A perfect break on the ball by Browns corner
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns lose to the Seahawks after late-game interception (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland falls to 4-3 on the season with the 24-20 loss to Seattle.”
- Myles Garrett’s first sack of game comes in fourth quarter on third down (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s first sack of the game comes in the fourth quarter on third down.”
- NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Seattle Seahawks 24, Cleveland Browns 20 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics (PFF) “The Seattle Seahawks got the job done at home against the Cleveland Browns, and while it wasn’t a pretty 24-20 win, they now sit atop the NFC West through eight weeks.”
- Seahawks beat Browns 24-20 (Bleacher Report) “Follow all the updates, stats, highlights, and odds on the Browns vs. Seahawks game on Oct 29, 2023.”
- Browns Fall To Seahawks After Costly P.J. Walker INT (Sports Illustrated) “It’s never been pretty this season for Walker, who was making his second start of the year for the injured Deshaun Watson, and it wasn’t pretty again for parts of Sunday afternoon, but the Browns were clinging to a three-point lead as the two-minute warning neared.”
The Browns are 4-3 despite major injuries to Chubb, Conklin and very little quality play at QB. Are you Happy, Neutral or Mad about the record through seven games?
