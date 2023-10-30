Monday Night Football, Week 8: Raiders vs. Lions betting odds, pick

Monday Night Football concludes Week 8 of the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Detroit Lions. After a red-hot stretch for the Lions, they were taken to town by the Baltimore Ravens last week, getting crushed 38-6. The Raiders get a boost this week since Jimmy Garoppolo will be back under center, but I’m going with Detroit for the rebound. Lions 31, Raiders 16

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are 7 point favorites against the Raiders.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.