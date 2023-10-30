 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football, Week 8: Raiders vs. Lions betting odds, pick

Browns fans can also use this as an open thread.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Monday Night Football concludes Week 8 of the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Detroit Lions. After a red-hot stretch for the Lions, they were taken to town by the Baltimore Ravens last week, getting crushed 38-6. The Raiders get a boost this week since Jimmy Garoppolo will be back under center, but I’m going with Detroit for the rebound. Lions 31, Raiders 16

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are 7 point favorites against the Raiders.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...