Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 - What is going on with Donovan Peoples-Jones?

The Browns’ second receiver went another week without even seeing a single target, plus Cleveland utilizes a three-headed monster at RB.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 8 Offensive Snap Counts

Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB P.J. Walker 77 99% 15-of-31 (48.4%) for 248 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 6 rushes, 27 yards, 1 fumble lost.
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 1 1% 1-of-1 (100%) for 9 yards.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Kareem Hunt 27 35% 14 carries, 55 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD. 1 catch, 12 yards (1 target).
RB Jerome Ford 26 33% 9 carries, 47 yards (4.1 YPC). 1 catch, 2 yards (2 targets).
RB Pierre Strong 24 31% 10 carries, 41 yards (4.1 YPC). 1 catch, 41 yards (1 target).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Amari Cooper 63 81% 6 catches, 89 yards (11 targets).
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 65 83% No stats registered.
WR Elijah Moore 64 82% 2 catches, 30 yards (5 targets).
WR Marquise Goodwin 9 12% 1 rush, -5 yards.
WR David Bell 3 4% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 61 78% 4 catches, 77 yards (8 targets), 1 TD.
TE Harrison Bryant 24 31% 0 catches (1 target).
TE Jordan Akins 9 12% 1 catch, 6 yards (1 target).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Jedrick Wills 78 100%
OL Joel Bitonio 78 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 78 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 78 100%
OL Dawand Jones 42 42%
OL James Hudson 41 53%
OL Nick Harris 9 12%
OL Ty Nsekhe 1 1%
  • QB: This was probably P.J. Walker’s best performance with the Browns, but it was also kind of like what Gardner Minshew did against Cleveland last week: yeah, he was productive, but he also turned the ball over too many times, fueling the opposition to score. What we hoped was going to end as a gritty comeback ended up having a game-blowing interception. The play itself is a tough one, because it’s not often a pass bounces off a player’s helmet and goes sky high for the interception. The announcers pointed out that it looked like Walker was going with his first read (Amari Cooper) no matter what, and I think that’s what Walker did for most of the afternoon. On one hand, it helped him make quicker decisions at times. On the other hand, you see what happened there. Dorian Thompson-Robinson took one snap as a bit of a trick play, as he shuffled the ball forward to David Njoku.
  • RB: This was as close to a three-headed monster as I’ve ever seen from Browns running backs, with a darn-near even split. All three running backs were pretty effective, as was the run blocking against one of the top-ranked run defenses in the NFL. Kareem Hunt was the Browns’ second-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to a 79.6.
  • WR: We saw the targets return for Amari Cooper this week, but not a single ball went in the direction of Donovan Peoples-Jones (sigh). The end-around to Marquise Goodwin didn’t work this week, leading to a 5-yard loss.
  • TE: The tight end screen, or releasing out of a fake screen, worked wonders for David Njoku in this one. I’ve complained before about too many screen passes to him and not enough downfield throws, and while I still wish there were more downfield throws, it’s nice to see his speed on display with those screens. He was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense this week by PFF, grading out to an 88.2.
  • OL: I didn’t even realize that Dawand Jones missed half of the game. Cleveland’s offensive line held it together pretty well this week.

