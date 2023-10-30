Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 - What is going on with Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Week 8 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|P.J. Walker
|77
|99%
|15-of-31 (48.4%) for 248 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 6 rushes, 27 yards, 1 fumble lost.
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|1
|1%
|1-of-1 (100%) for 9 yards.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|27
|35%
|14 carries, 55 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD. 1 catch, 12 yards (1 target).
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|26
|33%
|9 carries, 47 yards (4.1 YPC). 1 catch, 2 yards (2 targets).
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|24
|31%
|10 carries, 41 yards (4.1 YPC). 1 catch, 41 yards (1 target).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|63
|81%
|6 catches, 89 yards (11 targets).
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|65
|83%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|64
|82%
|2 catches, 30 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|9
|12%
|1 rush, -5 yards.
|WR
|David Bell
|3
|4%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|61
|78%
|4 catches, 77 yards (8 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|24
|31%
|0 catches (1 target).
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|9
|12%
|1 catch, 6 yards (1 target).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|78
|100%
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|78
|100%
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|78
|100%
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|78
|100%
|OL
|Dawand Jones
|42
|42%
|OL
|James Hudson
|41
|53%
|OL
|Nick Harris
|9
|12%
|OL
|Ty Nsekhe
|1
|1%
- QB: This was probably P.J. Walker’s best performance with the Browns, but it was also kind of like what Gardner Minshew did against Cleveland last week: yeah, he was productive, but he also turned the ball over too many times, fueling the opposition to score. What we hoped was going to end as a gritty comeback ended up having a game-blowing interception. The play itself is a tough one, because it’s not often a pass bounces off a player’s helmet and goes sky high for the interception. The announcers pointed out that it looked like Walker was going with his first read (Amari Cooper) no matter what, and I think that’s what Walker did for most of the afternoon. On one hand, it helped him make quicker decisions at times. On the other hand, you see what happened there. Dorian Thompson-Robinson took one snap as a bit of a trick play, as he shuffled the ball forward to David Njoku.
- RB: This was as close to a three-headed monster as I’ve ever seen from Browns running backs, with a darn-near even split. All three running backs were pretty effective, as was the run blocking against one of the top-ranked run defenses in the NFL. Kareem Hunt was the Browns’ second-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to a 79.6.
- WR: We saw the targets return for Amari Cooper this week, but not a single ball went in the direction of Donovan Peoples-Jones (sigh). The end-around to Marquise Goodwin didn’t work this week, leading to a 5-yard loss.
- TE: The tight end screen, or releasing out of a fake screen, worked wonders for David Njoku in this one. I’ve complained before about too many screen passes to him and not enough downfield throws, and while I still wish there were more downfield throws, it’s nice to see his speed on display with those screens. He was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense this week by PFF, grading out to an 88.2.
- OL: I didn’t even realize that Dawand Jones missed half of the game. Cleveland’s offensive line held it together pretty well this week.
