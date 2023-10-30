Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 - Maurice Hurst continues to thrive

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Week 8 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|53
|91%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 FF.
|DL
|Za'Darius Smith
|36
|62%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|35
|60%
|1 QH.
|DL
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|28
|48%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|27
|47%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Maurice Hurst
|26
|45%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Shelby Harris
|20
|34%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|9
|16%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|43
|74%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|34
|59%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|22
|38%
|No stats registered.
|LB
|Tony Fields
|17
|29%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|58
|100%
|4 tackles (4 combined).
|CB
|M.J. Emerson
|49
|84%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Cameron Mitchell
|24
|41%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|23
|40%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|58
|100%
|6 tackles (6 combined).
|S
|Grant Delpit
|57
|98%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|19
|33%
|2 assists (2 combined).
- DL: His interception helped, but in general, Maurice Hurst had a dominant grade from PFF this week, scoring a 92.4. That was the best defensive grade for Cleveland, and the 4th-highest grade across the NFL for Week 8. Myles Garrett had a pedestrian game compared to the previous week, but he still got to Geno Smith for the team’s only sack of the day in what was a big play at the time. Za’Darius Smith let Smith get out of his grasp in the first quarter, which resulted in a touchdown pass.
- LB: With Sione Takitaki returning this week, Tony Fields still saw some action as the team went with a rotation of four linebackers.
- CB: Second-year man M.J. Emerson had a key interception at the end of the first half that prevented Seattle from scoring. PFF had him as a lockdown corner for Week 8. Greg Newsome exited the game with an injury. Rookie Cameron Mitchell missed a pick six opportunity, a play that could have led to a different outcome to the game if it had happened.
Martin Emerson Jr vs the Seahawks— PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 30, 2023
34 coverage snaps
1 interception
2 forced incompletions
27.1 passer rating allowed
pic.twitter.com/Qxime6heqk
- S: After a sharp preseason performance, I’ve been a bit lukewarm on Juan Thornhill at times. That includes this play at the end of the game; remember, even though the Browns turned it over, the defense just needed someone to make a play to at least hold Seattle to a field goal.
THANK YOU, JSN!— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023
FOX pic.twitter.com/oCb4bg8YMb
