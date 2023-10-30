 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 - Maurice Hurst continues to thrive

Cleveland’s defense fell apart on the final drive after nearly pitching a shutout for three quarters.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 8 Defensive Snap Counts

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 53 91% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 FF.
DL Za'Darius Smith 36 62% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Dalvin Tomlinson 35 60% 1 QH.
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 28 48% No stats registered.
DL Jordan Elliott 27 47% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Maurice Hurst 26 45% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
DL Shelby Harris 20 34% No stats registered.
DL Alex Wright 9 16% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Anthony Walker 43 74% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 34 59% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Sione Takitaki 22 38% No stats registered.
LB Tony Fields 17 29% 2 assists (2 combined).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 58 100% 4 tackles (4 combined).
CB M.J. Emerson 49 84% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
CB Cameron Mitchell 24 41% 2 tackles (2 combined).
CB Greg Newsome 23 40% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Juan Thornhill 58 100% 6 tackles (6 combined).
S Grant Delpit 57 98% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
S Rodney McLeod 19 33% 2 assists (2 combined).
  • DL: His interception helped, but in general, Maurice Hurst had a dominant grade from PFF this week, scoring a 92.4. That was the best defensive grade for Cleveland, and the 4th-highest grade across the NFL for Week 8. Myles Garrett had a pedestrian game compared to the previous week, but he still got to Geno Smith for the team’s only sack of the day in what was a big play at the time. Za’Darius Smith let Smith get out of his grasp in the first quarter, which resulted in a touchdown pass.
  • LB: With Sione Takitaki returning this week, Tony Fields still saw some action as the team went with a rotation of four linebackers.
  • CB: Second-year man M.J. Emerson had a key interception at the end of the first half that prevented Seattle from scoring. PFF had him as a lockdown corner for Week 8. Greg Newsome exited the game with an injury. Rookie Cameron Mitchell missed a pick six opportunity, a play that could have led to a different outcome to the game if it had happened.
  • S: After a sharp preseason performance, I’ve been a bit lukewarm on Juan Thornhill at times. That includes this play at the end of the game; remember, even though the Browns turned it over, the defense just needed someone to make a play to at least hold Seattle to a field goal.

