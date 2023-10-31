Daily Dawg Chow 10/31: Cardinals singing a different Tune at quarterback against Browns

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 - Maurice Hurst continues to thrive (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland’s defense fell apart on the final drive after nearly pitching a shutout for three quarters.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 - What is going on with Donovan Peoples-Jones? (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ second receiver went another week without even seeing a single target, plus Cleveland utilizes a three-headed monster at RB.
- Browns vs Cardinals: Arizona’s head coach changes his mind on QB plan for Week 9 (Jared Mueller) Dobbs not Murray has become Murray or Tune
More Cleveland Browns news:
- OBR Chalk Talk — (Week8) Browns vs Seahawks (Youtube) Jake Burns breaks down all of Cleveland versus Seattle
- Can The Cleveland Browns Turn Around Their Turnover Problem? (Forbes) “For a team that has led the NFL in many defensive categories this season, it is odd to see the Cleveland Browns near the bottom of the league in turnover differential. But there they are at minus-7. Among all NFL teams, only the Las Vegas Raiders, at minus-10, have a worse turnover differential than Cleveland.”
- Cardinals Reverse QB Plans Ahead Of Matchup vs. Browns (Sports Illustrated) “After initially announcing Dobbs as the starter following Arizona’s fifth straight loss, Gannon reversed course Monday and said the Cardinals will instead start rookie Clayton Tune or two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray, who has been on injured reserve for the entirety of the season but is nearing a return.”
- Browns team up with kids for Halloween Fashion Show (Fox 8) “The Cleveland Browns are teaming up with kids battling cancer Monday evening for a Halloween Fashion Show.”
- Deshaun Watson injury update: Sidelined Browns QB not expected to be placed on IR with shoulder issue (CBS) “Watson will continue to be week-to-week with his rotator cuff injury, but it’s not an issue that will lead to him being placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN. The Browns will be careful with their quarterback, but one source told Adam Schefter in regards to Watson’s absence: “Unlikely that it’s longer than two weeks.”
- NFL Rumors: Browns ‘Hopeful’ Deshaun Watson Returns from Shoulder Injury in Week 9 (Bleacher Report) “The sense out of Cleveland is that Deshaun Watson didn’t reaggravate his shoulder injury in a significant way last week against Indianapolis, but since it hasn’t fully healed, he remains week-to-week,” Fowler wrote. “The Browns are hopeful he can return as soon as next week, but that’s not a slam dunk.”
What do you want the Browns to do today at the NFL trade deadline? What do you expect them to do?
Join the Chow Community in the comment section below
Loading comments...