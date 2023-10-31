Cleveland Browns Trade Deadline Live Blog - Tracking the Latest Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching at 4:00 PM ET today! Will the Cleveland Browns have any moves up their sleeve? A lot of that could hinge on what the health of QB Deshaun Watson is, but besides that, what about a move for another wide receiver, an offensive lineman, or shipping someone out who isn’t getting touches here like WR Donovan Peoples-Jones? Or, will GM Andrew Berry use this as an opportunity to try to accumulate even more draft picks somewhere?

This thread will act as a “live blog” of sorts, with brief but important updates about the latest rumors, signings, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your free agency open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

2023 Browns Trade Deadline Live Blog

9:00 AM: When we’re thinking about teams possibly trading players, you have to consider teams that are not in contention. For example, last night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is requesting a trade. I wouldn’t expect Cleveland to make a deal for him since they are heavily invested in their top three cornerbacks, but there could be other talent on the likes of the Bears, Broncos, and Cardinals who may be on the market.