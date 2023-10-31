Veteran RB hints at joining the Browns

With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, rosters around the league could see some significant shuffling. Trade rumors will certainly blow all day but that doesn’t mean a ton of moves will actually go down.

For the Cleveland Browns, the lack of draft picks in the first four rounds (just two) of the 2024 NFL draft and the lack of salary cap space next season (this year’s cap is needed as rollover next year), smaller moves should be the expectation.

We will have you covered with all the NFL trade deadline rumors.

RB Kenyan Drake could also be a name to watch for the Browns. The veteran back worked out for the team last week and posted this on social media Tuesday morning:

Drake was drafted by the Miami Dolphins where he spent three and a half seasons. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for a season and a half and last with the Baltimore Ravens this year for two games.

For his career, the Alabama Crimson Tide back has over 3,500 yards with a 4.5 yards per carry average. He has also caught 218 passes for over 1,500 yards.

In eight seasons, Drake has 41 combined touchdowns.

We will keep you updated if Cleveland actually adds Drake to one of their rosters.

Does signing Drake to provide depth excite you at all?