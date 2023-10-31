More about Browns OT Geron Christian

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran offensive tackle Geron Christian today amidst injury concerns to Ty Nsekhe, Dawand Jones, and Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Browns are attempting to navigate through Nsekhe’s bicep injury, Jones’ shoulder injury, and Wills Jr.’s nagging foot/ankle injury that he’s been playing with as of late. Cleveland needed to bring in another depth piece to fill the void in practice while these guys are resting and getting healthy.

Christian was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins, and remained there as a top depth piece until 2021 when he was waived in the final year of his contract. He was then claimed by the Houston Texans in the same year.

His agency broke the news on social media:

Congratulations to our client OL Geron Christian (@geron_christian) on signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/7lmm8Z9LYn — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) October 31, 2023

Once he became a UFA after that season, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was waived again. He was claimed by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, where he was also given a 1-year extension. Christian was waived during the final round of Miami’s roster cuts in the spring but was then signed by the Houston Texans again. He has played 33 offensive snaps for the Texans in 2023.