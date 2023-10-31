 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns make six moves on their practice squad on Tuesday

With the NFL trade deadline today, Browns roster is in flux already

By Jared Mueller
Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While the NFL trade deadline is spinning with a few moves and a few rumors around the Cleveland Browns, GM Andrew Berry is still working on his roster in other ways.

Today, the Browns made the following moves on their practice squad:

  • Signed RB Kenyan Drake
  • Signed WR James Proche
  • Signed OL Geron Christian
  • Released RB Nate McCrary
  • Released RB Jordan Wilkins
  • Placed Ty Nsekhe on the practice squad injured list

Earlier today, Drake tweeted a hint that he would be joining Cleveland. We covered all the details of the running back’s career so far in that piece.

Proche, like Drake, is a former Baltimore Ravens player with three years of experience. The former sixth-round pick has had 25 receptions for 278 yards in his career while also returning 27 punts, mostly as a rookie.

With injury concerns, including Nsekhe’s, adding another offensive lineman was key. We covered Christian’s career, a former third-round pick, right after the news broke.

McCrary and Wilkins were added to the practice squad late last week.

