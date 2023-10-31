Browns make six moves on their practice squad on Tuesday

While the NFL trade deadline is spinning with a few moves and a few rumors around the Cleveland Browns, GM Andrew Berry is still working on his roster in other ways.
Today, the Browns made the following moves on their practice squad:
- Signed RB Kenyan Drake
- Signed WR James Proche
- Signed OL Geron Christian
- Released RB Nate McCrary
- Released RB Jordan Wilkins
- Placed Ty Nsekhe on the practice squad injured list
Earlier today, Drake tweeted a hint that he would be joining Cleveland. We covered all the details of the running back’s career so far in that piece.
Proche, like Drake, is a former Baltimore Ravens player with three years of experience. The former sixth-round pick has had 25 receptions for 278 yards in his career while also returning 27 punts, mostly as a rookie.
With injury concerns, including Nsekhe’s, adding another offensive lineman was key. We covered Christian’s career, a former third-round pick, right after the news broke.
McCrary and Wilkins were added to the practice squad late last week.
