Browns trade away DPJ... for very little

The Cleveland Browns have finally made a move at the NFL trade deadline but it is not a move that will help the team nor make the fanbase happy.

GM Andrew Berry has traded starting WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

You read that right.

The Browns traded their starting wide receiver for a sixth-round pick, not in this year’s draft but next year’s. We had mentioned that DPJ might be available today in our rumor tracker earlier this morning.

Peoples-Jones was a feel-good story for Cleveland after being drafted in the sixth round. DPJ had just under 600 yards receiving in his second season then jumped up to 839 yards last year.

This year he has mostly been running routes, despite a ton of snaps, having only produced eight catches for 97 yards despite being on the field for 439 reps. Browns quarterbacks have targeted Peoples-Jones just 18 times this season.

Berry used his first selection in the 2023 NFL draft to select WR Cedric Tillman in the third round. Tillman has been inactive the last few games and only has one catch for five yards this year.

With under an hour left until the NFL trade deadline, it will be interesting if, at 4-3, Cleveland is willing to add players or if trading away DPJ is their lone move as well as making changes to the practice squad.

We will keep you updated