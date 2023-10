The Cleveland Browns traded WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 2025 sixth-round pick shortly before the NFL trade deadline. DPJ gets to go home and Cleveland gets a chance to see what they have in WR Cedric Tillman.

Peoples-Jones took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Browns and the city of Cleveland:

Not a surprise from a classy, positive player.

What is your favorite DPJ memory from his time with the team?