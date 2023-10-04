Daily Dawg Chow 10/4: Cleveland Browns look to reassess and get healthy during bye

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Reacts Survey Week 5 - What does Cleveland need to focus most on during the bye? (Chris Pokorny) Also, how confident are you in the direction of the team?
- Bye week and 1st quarter review: Browns 2023 NFL draft (Jared Mueller) A quick look at stats and performance from this year’s NFL Draft
- Being a Browns fan doesn’t make sense, but it is in our nature and nurture (Jared Mueller) Browns fans are frustrated by the team’s 2-2 started but have experienced far worse and stuck around
- AFC North in Review: Week 4 (Curtiss Brown) Expected to be strong, the AFC North struggled in Week 4
- Join the Dawgs By Nature 2023 Second-Chance Survivor Contest (Chris Pokorny) Browns fans can have something else to focus on during the team’s bye week.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Face More Pressure Than Any Team in NFL to Finally Become True Contenders (Bleacher Report) “I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs,” owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters at March’s NFL Annual Meeting. “I’m not going to say if we don’t make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that’ll be the headline tomorrow. Listen, the AFC is tough. You’ve all been around. Our division is tough.”
- Browns bye week a chance to reassess and get healthy, but is it bad timing? (cleveland.com) “Honestly really after losing a game like that, I would rather be able to play next week, but we’re going to take the bye week as a positive,” Newsome said after the loss Sunday. “We’re going to find a way to fix some of the stuff and regroup.”
- Browns defense facing unnecessary criticism after home loss to Ravens (clevelandbrown.com) “Cleveland gave up four touchdowns to Baltimore on Sunday.”
- Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett’s Latest Injury Scare (Browns Nation) “Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Teammate Anthony Walker says not to worry.”
- Let’s talk about DeShaun Watson’s shoulder w/Cam Justice (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Browns beat reporter Cam Justice discuss DeShaun Watson’s shoulder
