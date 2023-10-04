Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 4 Offensive Snap Counts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|69
|100%
|19-of-36 (52.8%) for 121 yards, 3 INT. 4 rushes, 24 yards.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|43
|62%
|9 carries, 26 yards (2.9 YPC). 5 catches, 19 yards (6 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|15
|22%
|5 carries, 12 yards (2.4 YPC).
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|9
|13%
|5 carries, 49 yards (9.8 YPC).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|62
|90%
|1 catch, 7 yards (4 targets).
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|57
|83%
|2 catches, 20 yards (4 targets). 1 rush, -20 yards.
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|56
|81%
|1 catch, 16 yards (6 targets).
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|14
|20%
|1 catch, 5 yards (3 targets).
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|4
|6%
|1 catch, 0 yards (1 target).
|WR
|David Bell
|8
|12%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|48
|70%
|6 catches, 46 yards (7 targets).
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|15
|22%
|1 catch, 6 yards (2 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|12
|17%
|1 catch, 2 yards (1 target). 1 carry, 2 yards.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|69
|100%
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|69
|100%
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|69
|100%
|OL
|Dawand Jones
|63
|91%
|OL
|Nick Harris
|46
|67%
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|24
|35%
|OL
|James Hudson
|6
|9%
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|1
|1%
- QB: I was disappointed in the performance of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but the bigger failure goes to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Granted, I have my issues with Deshaun Watson’s performance still, but he and DTR are completely different quarterbacks. For Stefanski to, even on short notice, put out the same exact gameplan and offer zero adjustments to cater to the skill set of his rookie quarterback was awful. Stefanski’s biggest flaw over the years is that he refuses to adapt from the script or make adjustments, and it was on full display here. The Browns may not have been able to win with DTR, but a better-tuned gameplan for him would’ve given them a fighting chance.
- RB: On the first play of the game, we saw Jerome Ford rip off a 25-yard run that came back due to a penalty. The running game failed to get going the rest of the way, aside from a 40-yard scamper by Pierre Strong in garbage time. It’s hard to offer too much analysis per position in a week where the offense was so bad and unprepared with DTR under center.
- WR: Despite the Ravens missing some defensive players, they only managed to get the ball in the hands of Amari Cooper once — although the receiver also drew a long pass interference penalty on a badly-thrown ball to set up the team’s only points of the game. Elijah Moore has already left me unimpressed through four games. His decision on the early end-around went for a loss of 20 yards. He doesn’t seem to ever make people miss tackles, which I thought would be a strength of his. At this point, I think he’d be most effective just being a wide receiver. Cut out the gimmick stuff with him.
- TE: Despite his burns, David Njoku had his best game of the season — although that’s not saying much. Harrison Bryant had two quarterback sneak-related plays: one where he converted the sneak again, and another where he actually pitched the ball back. At what point do we expect him to complete a pass from it.
- OL: The Browns’ offensive line was beat up a bit during the Ravens game, with Ethan Pocic having to leave twice and Dawand Jones also exiting for a little bit. Here is a good assessment of the offensive line, with PFF numbers, through four games:
One of these things is not like the others with the #Browns offensive line. Here are the PFF pass-block/run-block grades with pressures allowed and sacks given up:— The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 4, 2023
- Wyatt Teller: 78.2/63.3 (5 pressures, 2 sacks)
- Joel Bitonio: 74.1/59.0 (8 pressures, 0 sacks)
- Dawand Jones:… pic.twitter.com/QDAlxYvubB
Loading comments...