Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

The defense had a bad second quarter, and that was all Baltimore needed.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: OCT 01 Ravens at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 4 Defensive Snap Counts

- - - - -
- - - - -
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 46 79% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
DL Dalvin Tomlinson 35 60% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Za'Darius Smith 34 59% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 31 53% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jordan Elliott 29 50% 2 assists (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Maurice Hurst 23 40% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery.
DL Shelby Harris 22 38% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Alex Wright 17 29% 1 assist (1 combined).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 46 79% 6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 2 QH.
LB Anthony Walker 41 71% 5 tackles, 3 assists (8 combined). 1 QH.
LB Sione Takitaki 31 53% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Tony Fields 1 2% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 51 88%
CB Greg Newsome 51 88% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
CB M.J. Emerson 40 69% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB Cameron Mitchell 5 9% No stats registered.
CB Mike Ford 2 3% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 56 97% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
S Juan Thornhill 56 97% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined).
S Rodney McLeod 19 33% 1 tackle (1 combined).
S D'Anthony Bell 2 3% No stats registered.
  • DL: Myles Garrett was the fourth-highest graded defensive player by PFF, grading out to a 63.7 — his lowest of the season. I assume that was related to his run defense, as he still had 3 quarterback hits and 1 sack. The highest-graded defender was Maurice Hurst (89.0), who continues to play well when his number his called.
  • LB: Even though the linebackers racked up tackles, this was not their best day. In the previous three games, they showed great instincts and tackling ability. Credit the Ravens, though, because they have that type of offense that keeps those guys off balance. It was one thing for their reaction time to be stalled, but it was more disappointing to see the tackling woes reminiscent of years past.
  • CB: The secondary was more of a non-factor this week. Even when it seemed like they might be able to make a play, Baltimore was just better (i.e. the touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the back corner that we thought was going to be intercepted). Greg Newsome returned from injury and played the whole game, and was the team’s second-highest graded defender by PFF with a 64.6.
  • S: I don’t have much else to add about the safety position this week. One general comment about the defense, though: the announcers kept noting how the Browns’ defense might not be used to being on the field so much after how dominant they’ve been. While the second quarter was pretty brutal, for the game overall, the defense still wasn’t on the field very much. In fact, the Browns won the time of possession battle by a whisker. The defense was pretty solid in quarters 1, 3, and 4; they just got taken to town in that second quarter.

