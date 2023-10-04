Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 4 Defensive Snap Counts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|46
|79%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
|DL
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|35
|60%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Za'Darius Smith
|34
|59%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|31
|53%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|29
|50%
|2 assists (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Maurice Hurst
|23
|40%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery.
|DL
|Shelby Harris
|22
|38%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|17
|29%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|46
|79%
|6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 2 QH.
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|41
|71%
|5 tackles, 3 assists (8 combined). 1 QH.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|31
|53%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Tony Fields
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|51
|88%
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|51
|88%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|M.J. Emerson
|40
|69%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Cameron Mitchell
|5
|9%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|Mike Ford
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|56
|97%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|56
|97%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined).
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|19
|33%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
- DL: Myles Garrett was the fourth-highest graded defensive player by PFF, grading out to a 63.7 — his lowest of the season. I assume that was related to his run defense, as he still had 3 quarterback hits and 1 sack. The highest-graded defender was Maurice Hurst (89.0), who continues to play well when his number his called.
- LB: Even though the linebackers racked up tackles, this was not their best day. In the previous three games, they showed great instincts and tackling ability. Credit the Ravens, though, because they have that type of offense that keeps those guys off balance. It was one thing for their reaction time to be stalled, but it was more disappointing to see the tackling woes reminiscent of years past.
- CB: The secondary was more of a non-factor this week. Even when it seemed like they might be able to make a play, Baltimore was just better (i.e. the touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the back corner that we thought was going to be intercepted). Greg Newsome returned from injury and played the whole game, and was the team’s second-highest graded defender by PFF with a 64.6.
- S: I don’t have much else to add about the safety position this week. One general comment about the defense, though: the announcers kept noting how the Browns’ defense might not be used to being on the field so much after how dominant they’ve been. While the second quarter was pretty brutal, for the game overall, the defense still wasn’t on the field very much. In fact, the Browns won the time of possession battle by a whisker. The defense was pretty solid in quarters 1, 3, and 4; they just got taken to town in that second quarter.
Loading comments...