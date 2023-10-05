Daily Dawg Chow 10/5: Andrew Berry clarifies things

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Andrew Berry: ‘Experience is a hard teacher’ (Thomas Moore) Browns GM discussed the state of the team’s quarterback room during his bye week press conference.
- Andrew Berry: Turnovers, not roster/coaching turnover, the focus during bye week (Jared Mueller) The Browns general manager had a lot to say but his one focus was simple: Turnovers need to stop
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns only drop a little heading into Week 5 bye, while Bengals and Steelers plummet (Chris Pokorny) The AFC North went from strength to mediocre overnight.
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4 (Chris Pokorny) The defense had a bad second quarter, and that was all Baltimore needed.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 4 (Chris Pokorny) The offensive output against the Ravens wasn’t pretty.
- Andrew Berry Acknowledges Browns’ Turnovers Have Been Problematic (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland has lost the turnover battle in each of its first four games of the season, but has managed to post a 2-2 record thanks to stellar defense.”
- Andrew Berry address QB Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury and moving forward (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns still confident in rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as backup QB.”
- Browns GM Berry says ‘easy decision’ to sit QB Deshaun Watson against Ravens with shoulder injury (Associated Press) “We were optimistic that he would play. He was optimistic that he would play,” Berry said. “He worked his tail off during the week to rehab and be ready. When we got out on Sunday and when we took him through the pregame workout, it became obvious to all of us that he couldn’t throw or drive the ball well enough to perform in the game.”
- Deshaun Watson injury update on Wednesday of Week 5 | ‘The Insiders’ (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s injury update on Wednesday of Week 5.”
- Film Breakdown - Kevin Stefanski needs to make major adjustments during the bye week (Youtube) Quincy Carrier projects how the Browns should move forward offensively
