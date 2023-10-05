Thursday Night Football, Week 5: Bears vs. Commanders betting odds, pick

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. The Bears are one of the league’s two winless teams at 0-4, even though it looked for sure that they were going to win last week against the Broncos with Justin Fields’ amazing start to the game. The Bears collapsed, though, and the reality is that their offense and defense are both bad. Can they strike fire a second week in a row offensively? I wouldn’t bank on it.

The Commanders are 2-2, but playing solid and nearly rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles last week. They need to maintain that high level of play against weaker competition like the Bears, though, so I’m taking the Commanders to win. Commanders 23, Bears 10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are 5.5 point favorites against the Bears.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.