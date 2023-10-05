 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5 NFL TV Maps for Cleveland-Area Fans

See which games people in Northeast Ohio get to see on television this week.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: JAN 01 Steelers at Ravens Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are on the bye this week, but you can still watch a handful of games on television across the NFL. Here is a map from of the CBS early games:

Map is from 506sports.com.

You’ll be able to watch weekend all Sunday again, since the Jaguars are playing their second straight game in London — and then you’ve got your double dose of AFC North action.

WEEK 5 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Thursday - 8:15 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders (Amazon)
  • Sunday - 9:30 AM ET: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (NFL Network)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)
  • Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings (FOX)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (NBC)
  • Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN/ABC)

