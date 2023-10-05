NFL Picks Week 5, while the Browns are on the bye

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are +275 to win the AFC North, which is second best in the division behind the Baltimore Ravens, but ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are on the bye, which means we don’t have our weekly gathering of media picks surrounding our game. Therefore, let’s take a look at the funnest-looking games in the NFL this week. Keep in mind that there are four teams on the bye, which means two fewer games.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday Night Football is the biggest treat this week, as this game features two of the top teams in the NFC. I remain in love with everything about the 49ers and the way they run their offense too. Dallas possesses a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but at times have a sense of inconsistency. I’m taking the 49ers, but this is anyone’s game. San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points.

DIVISION WATCH OF THE WEEK: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - This AFC North match-up figures to favor the Ravens, making it sting all-the-more that Cleveland lost that Week 2 game against Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ defense isn’t good aside from a pass-rushing threat, and their offense is abysmal. The Ravens may have struggled in Week 3 against the Colts, but they were solid against the Browns last week all-around despite their injury issues. The Ravens are 4.5 point road favorites.

Below are our Week 5 NFL staff picks: