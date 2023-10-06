Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 5.0

We’re back with another mock draft as we gear up for another college and NFL football weekend. Thanks to Jared Mueller for holding things down on the mock draft front last week as things in life kept me away from giving some names to watch for the Cleveland Browns in next April’s NFL Draft.

We’re a quarter of the way through both football seasons and things are starting to become a little clearer in terms of the top names in the draft and also what positions are becoming potential areas of need for the Browns so I’ll be trying to focus on what groups need to be addressed for the long term future of the franchise.

If you missed last week’s mock draft, you can view it here.

Round 2

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston: Left tackle is becoming increasingly apparent that what is currently in place isn’t the long-term answer for the Browns. Jedrick Wills is under contract through the 2024 season but that shouldn’t stop the team from searching for his replacement. Paul is off to a strong start and is PFF’s sixth-ranked offensive tackle with a strong pass-blocking grade (94.8) and a solid run-blocking grade (75.3). He is older than the guardrails would like but the talent is apparent.

Houston is off this week but their next matchup is vs. West Virginia on October 12 at 7 p.m. on FS1

Round 3

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State: Benson has been limited in his touches through four games but has been effective averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has also shown his ability out of the backfield with six catches for 78 yards. PFF grades him out as a solid pass blocker, which is a must for Cleveland running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

Florida State plays Saturday vs. Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Round 5

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina: A foot injury that Wells had surgery on during fall camp has limited the senior through the start of the season but the man nicknamed “Juice” has been solid for the Gamecocks throughout his career. Solid size at 6’1, Wells was South Carolina’s top receiver in 2022 with 68 catches, 928 yards, and six touchdowns.

South Carolina is off this week but their next matchup is vs. Florida on October 14 at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 7

Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest: Davis is off to another solid start and is on his way to outperforming his previous two seasons with the Demon Deacons. He ranks 26th on PFF among EDGEs and has 19 pressures and five sacks through Wake Forest’s first four games and if the trends continue, he’s on pace to set a career-high in sacks (Seven sacks each in 2021 and 2022).

Wake Forest plays Saturday vs. Clemson at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M: Grimes was expected to be a contributor on the Aggies’ defense transferring from North Carolina but he has yet to appear in a game and there isn’t much information publicly as to why. He was solid for the Tar Heels with 97 tackles, 20 pass breakups, and an interception in 37 career games.

Texas A&M plays Saturday vs. Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh: The third-year tight end is off to a career season for the Panthers and showing he can be a downfield threat at the position. He’s already close to eclipsing his previous high in receiving yards (317) with 258 yards in his first five games this season. PFF does however grade him as a below-average to bad blocker in both the passing and running game which seems to be a requirement for the position group in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is off this week but their next matchup is vs. Louisville on October 14 at 6:30 p.m. on The CW

Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas: The senior linebacker is off to another strong start after his All-American junior season for the Longhorns. After having four interceptions last season, Ford already has picked off opposing quarterbacks twice in five games and has been disruptive in the backfield as well with four tackles for a loss (10 in 2022). He is excellent in run defense and coverage according to PFF and has solid size at the position (6’3, 242 lbs.).

Texas plays Saturday vs. Oklahoma at noon on ABC

Using the NFL Mock Draft Simulator for this weekly scenario.

How interested are you in mock drafts this early? Anyone or position stick out to you in the above Mock Draft for the Browns?