Browns fans are split on whether Deshaun Watson, pass blocking, or run blocking need the most work

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 34% of fans are confident in the direction of the team. That is another big drop from the 92% confidence rate prior to the loss. The significant up-and-down nature between wins and losses shouldn’t be that drastic in a normal world — meaning wins and losses shouldn’t fluctuate confidence that much. In Cleveland’s case, I think it’s representative of impatience with Deshaun Watson, coupled with now having lost two games within the division.

Our other question asked what the top thing was that the Browns needed to work on during their bye week. We included one option about the defense, but basically no one voted for that. It was pretty much a three-way tie between three offensive issues: Watson’s quarterback play (33%), the pass protection (32%), and the run blocking (31%).

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.