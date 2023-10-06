‘Finally healthy,’ when/why would trading for Jonathan Taylor make sense for the Browns?

There are many things that are unlikely in professional sports but that doesn’t make them less fun to discuss. RB Jonathan Taylor feels “finally healthy” for the first time since last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor started his three-week process of being able to return from the PUP list this week.

Earlier this offseason, the Colts gave Taylor a chance to seek a trade but, due to injury, trade demands or some other issues, nothing materialized.

During that same time, the Cleveland Browns lost RB Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury. Chubb could miss part of next season as well.

Two situations that seem to fit nicely together has led to speculation/rumors/discussion that the Browns should trade for Taylor.

With very little draft assets and even less salary cap space starting next year, for Cleveland to make such a deal it would have to be more than just to try to help them compete in the AFC North. Such a trade would likely cost significant draft picks from 2024 or 2025 while also greatly impacting players that could be retained next year.

For example, trading for Taylor could mean that safety Grant Delpit and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones have little to no chance of returning as free agents at the end of the season. Other moves, like signing DT Shelby Harris and trading for DE Za’Darius Smith would no longer be options starting next year.

So we bring the following questions to you:

How good would Cleveland have to be by the trade deadline (October 31st) for a Taylor trade to make sense?

How much would you be willing to give up in draft picks to acquire Taylor?

How big of an impact do you think Taylor could have on the Browns season?

Join the comment section below to chat about the possibility and your thoughts on making the move!