Daily Dawg Chow 10/6: Bye week priorities, trade possibilities and so much more

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ AFC North odds still fairly optimistic; also looking at Week 5 division odds (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland hits their bye week at the right time for the quarterback position.
- Week 5 NFL TV Maps for Cleveland-Area Fans (Chris Pokorny) See which games people in Northeast Ohio get to see on television this week.
- NFL Picks Week 5, while the Browns are on the bye (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 5 games, as the Browns are on the bye this week.
- Browns’ worst position group? Try tight end (Barry Shuck) This unit is underperforming
More Cleveland Browns news:
- The Lessons Learned by Browns After Deshaun Watson’s Injury Situation (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns were misled by Deshaun Watson, raising questions about how prepared they were for his absence on Sunday.”
- Trade Deadline Shock: Is a Major Trade the Answer for the Cleveland Browns? (KCEN-TV) “In this video, we’ll take a look at the Cleveland Browns and their trade deadline situation. We’ll discuss whether a major trade is the answer for the Browns?”
- Browns’ running game spinning its wheels since losing star Nick Chubb to season-ending knee injury (Associated Press) “He’s the human eraser, as we like to call him,” right guard Wyatt Teller said. “Damn good player. So we got to be able to run without one of the best running backs in the league. It’s not easy.”
- GM Andrew Berry’s top priority for bye week focuses on ball security (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns are currently 2-2 and are third in the AFC North division. They are also 1-2 in division play. The Browns defense has been one of the best defenses in the league, but the offense could be better.”
- Film Breakdown: Browns defense is great but it needs some tweaks (Youtube) Quincy Carrier looks at what can be better with the team’s best group
Are you looking forward to a weekend without a Browns game or will you miss it? Chow Community is always hopping down in the comment section, even on a Friday.
