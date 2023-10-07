Niners trade: Browns next opponent upgrades ahead of Week 6 matchup

While the Cleveland Browns take the week off with their early Week 5 bye, their next opponent will and has been busy.

The San Francisco 49ers will face off with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFC. The Niners, one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, have started off strong with the third-best point differential (+67) in the league.

Their Week 5 opponent is second at +83.

While the Niners roster is loaded on defense, they haven’t been able to get quarterbacks sacks. Trade time!

Following news that the Denver Broncos would release DE/OLB Randy Gregory, San Francisco slid in with a cheap trade to acquire Gregory:

Comp update: Broncos are trading pass rusher Randy Gregory and a 2024 7th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 6th-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

Not only did the 49ers pay a cheap price to acquire Gregory in terms of the trade, they also are paying him a veteran’s minimum this year with nothing guaranteed for the rest of his contract:

Broncos will pay Randy Gregory roughly $10 million for the remainder of this season.



49ers will pay Gregory the veteran minimum for the remainder of the season.



Gregory has three years left on his contract; none of it is guaranteed after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

It is a shocking turn of events for Gregory who was a big-time free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $70 million contract to defect to Denver. Gregory had his best season in 2021 with Dallas, prior to cashing in via free agency, when he accumulated six sacks, 17 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

This year, San Francisco has just nine sacks as a team with Javon Hargrave and Drake Jackson leading the way with three each. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa has just one.

While HC Kyle Shanahan didn’t rule out Gregory playing on Sunday, it will be tough for him to be ready in 48 hours. Likely, Gregory makes his Niners debut against the Browns in Week 6.