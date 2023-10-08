NFL trade rumors: Broncos open for business, Browns targets?

The Denver Broncos have been among one of the worst teams in the NFL this season in their first year under Sean Payton. Sitting at 1-3, the Broncos have been outscored by 50 points on the season including giving up 70 points in Week 3.

The Broncos started to rid themselves of contracts and players from before Payton’s time by trading a defender to the San Francisco 49ers.

Denver is on the Cleveland Browns schedule in late November but could the two teams get together on a trade prior to that? Earlier during the bye week, we noted that help was not likely coming from outside of the organization but there is always a chance.

According to a report from ESPN, Broncos rumors are likely to persist:

The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources.

Denver’s roster has some players that could be of interest to a number of teams including the Browns. NFL rumors tend to warm up around the start of bye weeks so we should hear a lot of teams interested in:

WR Courtland Sutton

OL Garrett Bolles

WR Jerry Jeudy

S Justin Simmons

DT D.J. Jones

DE Frank Clark

CB Patrick Surtain

Some of those names are more likely to be available than others as Payton is a veteran coach likely looking to win sooner rather than later. A full rebuild is unlikely.

For Cleveland, replacing Jedrick Wills with Bolles could be of interest while the team had interest in Jeudy this offseason. Adding more talent to the defensive line is always something of interest and injuries could create other holes.

The Broncos are just the first of what is expected to be many teams ready to sell on the season by the time the trade deadline comes at the end of this month. While the Browns don’t have a lot of assets or cap space, GM Andrew Berry is always heavily involved so we will cover all the NFL trade rumors as they come.

Who would you be most interested in adding from the Broncos?

